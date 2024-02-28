Prospect Gives Great Review of Combine Meeting With Browns
By Jovan Alford
With the Cleveland Browns not having a lot of cap space to utilize this offseason, they must use their draft picks wisely to address both sides of the ball.
Cleveland has a ton of free agents on the defensive line and linebacker room (Za’Darius Smith, Anthony Walker Jr., Jordan Elliott, etc.) that they won’t be able to re-sign this offseason. Therefore, one would think there would be extra emphasis on those spots during the 2024 NFL Draft.
If the Browns decide to go that route, one player who could be of interest to them is Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac. The 6-foot-4 EDGE is at the NFL Scouting Combine this week and spoke with reporters on Wednesday.
Isaac told the media in attendance that he spoke with the Browns and had a great conversation with defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire, per Brad Stainbrook.
Isaac just wrapped up a stellar collegiate career at Penn State. This season, Isaac was a part of a dominant Nittany Lions’ defense, which was one of the best in the country. The 6-foot-4 EDGE rusher recorded career-highs across the board with 37 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks.
With Smith potentially going elsewhere in free agency, Isaac could be the perfect replacement for him as the Browns need depth on the defensive line. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Chase Winovich and believes he could become a starting linebacker in a 3-4 defense with the skills he already possesses.
