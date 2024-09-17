Ravens Signing Another Ex-Browns Player Ahead of Week 3
By Cem Yolbulan
The AFC North is in absolute shambles to start the 2024 NFL season. The two frontrunners Ravens and the Bengals are 0-2 and the Steelers, who no one gave a chance before the season, are leading the division. The Cleveland Browns remain up and down with fans unclear about how good they actually are.
The Baltimore Ravens, who are off to a disappointing start, are making changes to their roster and they just brought in a familiar face for Browns fans.
Per his agency, Keepin It Real Sports, tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden just signed with the Ravens practice squad.
Ravens Sign Former Browns TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
Mitchell-Paden first signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. He was later signed to the practice squad and spent the last two seasons there. He was elevated to the active roster once last season but he has yet to make his NFL debut.
Mitchell-Paden was released by Cleveland during roster cuts even though there was an expectation that he could make the 53-man roster after a standout preseason performance. The former Florida Atlantic standout had eight catches for 82 yards on 11 targets during the preseason.
Instead, the Browns brought two tight ends into the active roster; David Njoku and Jordan Akins. They also have three tight ends; Geoff Swaim, Blake Whiteheart, and Cameron Latu on the practice squad. Njoku missed the Week 2 matchup against the Jaguars, so the team elevated Whiteheart to the active roster over the weekend.
The Ravens have an even deeper tight-end rotation. Isaiah Likely has been a rising standout so far this season, and they have Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar as well. Whether Mitchell-Paden can carve out a role for himself there remains to be seen.