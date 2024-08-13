Recently Cut Browns Running Back Poached by AFC North Rival
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns released a preseason fan favorite on Monday as they terminated the veteran running back John Kelly Jr.’s contract.
Kelly spent the last three seasons with the Browns, and he was competing for a spot on the 53-man roster or practice squad this summer. However, Kelly didn’t play well in Cleveland’s preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers last weekend.
The veteran running back produced 34 total scrimmage yards on 10 touches and had a fumble in the second quarter, which likely didn’t help his chances in a crowded running back room.
While Browns fans were sad to see Kelly released, the 27-year-old running back immediately found a new opportunity within the AFC North.
Browns News: John Kelly Jr. Signs With Baltimore Ravens Ahead of Preseason Week 2
According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the former Browns running back signed with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday. The terms of the deal weren’t released, but Kelly gets a chance to compete for a roster spot in the Ravens’ backfield.
The veteran running back will compete against UDFA Rasheen Ali, Owen Wright, and Chris Collier for the RB3 spot until second-year running back Keaton Mitchell is activated off the PUP list.
The last time Kelly appeared in a regular season game was in Week 7 of the 2021 campaign against the Denver Broncos. The veteran running back had rushed for 13 yards on two carries.
In his three-year stint with the Browns, Kelly appeared in five games. The former University of Tennessee running back has an uphill battle to make the Ravens’ roster this summer. Given his NFL experience, Kelly could surprise some folks with a solid performance in the preseason and training camp.
