Rumor Hints Browns Could Add Elijah Moore Replacement in Free Agency
The Cleveland Browns are going to talk to a veteran playmaker who just hit the open market.
The Cleveland Browns are looking to build off a nice 2023 campaign that was littered with injuries. The emphasis is to add some playmakers to the offensive side of the ball and help out that disruptive defense.
They began to upgrade the team this offseason when they acquired WR Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos for 2024 fourth and sixth-round picks. That is a smooth addition to the WR corp but the Browns may not be done just yet.
Per Zac Jackson of the Athletic, the Browns will "at least have a discussion" regarding a potential addition of WR Hunter Renfrow.
Browns Rumors: Cleveland Will Have Discussions on Adding Hunter Renfrow
The Browns currently have an offense that consists of Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford, Amari Cooper, David Njoku, and the aforementioned Jeudy. One hole is the slot receiver spot, where Elijah Moore was a major disappointment in 2023 after being acquired in an offseason trade from the New York Jets.
That's where Renfrow could provide a pleasant boost. The Clemson product is a pure slot weapon and knows how to create separation. Renfrow is quick to find the soft spots in zone and has sticky hands.
The 2019 fifth-round pick has recorded 269 receptions for 2,884 receiving yards, and 17 touchdowns in five seasons, including one 1,000-yard campaign under his belt.
You can never have enough weapons and GM Andrew Berry will have some conservations to see if Renfrow could be a good fit in Cleveland.
