Ryan Day Confirms the Worst With Update on Injured Ohio State Running Back
By Jovan Alford
There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the Ohio State Buckeyes this season as they are the betting favorite to win the Big Ten and a contender to win the national title. The Buckeyes have a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, headlined by QB Will Howard and RB Quinshon Judkins, who they picked up in the transfer portal.
Judkins was one of the best running backs in the SEC over the two years and will now take his talents to the Big Ten. Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson could be one of the best RB duos in the conference and country in 2024.
However, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day had disappointing news about the team’s running back position at Big Ten media day. The Ohio State head coach said Tuesday that TC Caffey will miss the 2024 season with a season-ending injury, per Dan Hope of ElevenWarriors.com.
Caffey was reportedly seen wearing a knee brace earlier this month, which is never a good sign. Day mentioned that star defensive back Caleb Downs has the talent to play running back, but will start at safety.
The third-year sophomore had an impressive spring and looks poised to compete for the RB3 job behind Henderson and Judkins. However, now with his injury, it only leaves the Buckeyes with four RBs on scholarship.
Sadly, this isn’t the first time Caffey saw his season end because of a knee injury. In 2022, he suffered a torn ACL as a true freshman. Without Caffey for the year, the Buckeyes will lean on Judkins, Henderson, James Peoples, and Sam Williams-Dixon.
