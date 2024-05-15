Several Teams 'Ready' to Offer Donovan Mitchell Trade Packages
The Cleveland Cavaliers' playoff roller coaster could come to an end on Wednesday with Donovan Mitchell expected to sit for Game 5.
Assuming Cleveland does get bounced, the offseason will officially begin for the Cavs, who once again must consider the chance Mitchell sticks around for a second contract.
With the Cavaliers on the brink of elimination, opposing teams are already circling like sharks.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Wednesday that "a number of teams have their offers ready" to acquire Mitchell this offseason. That just shows how much those around the league don't trust in Cleveland to extend the star guard.
The mere thought of a Mitchell trade will dominate the Cavs' offseason again barring a miracle. Many believe the New York native is pining to play in a bigger market, both for basketball reasons and the fact it'd give him even more exposure for marketing opportunities.
Mitchell has made it clear that he wants to win a championship as well, so contending will play a role in his decision. He's now starred for two different teams that were good enough to make the playoffs and even snag a top sneed, but neither the Cavaliers nor Utah Jazz have made it past the conference semis during Mitchell's time.
The Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers are obvious suitors for Mitchell after being linked to him previously. The Miami Heat are always a lurking threat as well. However, a dark horse like the Cavaliers once were could emerge, too, especially from the top of the draft considering this class isn't as hyped as other iterations.
Following one of the most complete seasons of his career, including a personal-best 6.1 assists per game, it'd obviously be a gut punch to lose a true No. 1 like Mitchell. Yet, the Cavaliers have to consider what's truly best for their franchise if all indications point to Mitchell walking at the end of his current deal.
