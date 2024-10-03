Shocking Browns-Steelers Trade Floated by Insider
The Cleveland Browns are 1-3 after the first month of the season. Things haven't been smooth sailing for the team, especially on the offensive end.
They are ranked 31st in the NFL in total offense (246.3), 29th in passing offense (151.5), and 27th in scoring offense (16.5).
If things continue to trend in this direction, the Browns will be out of the playoff picture and could be looking to move off some players.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano were discussing the buzz that is going around the NFL in Week 5. They were talking about who may be aggressive on the trade market and Amari Cooper's name came and was linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Cooper would be one to watch for Pittsburgh, though it'd be an in-division trade, and those are tough to execute."- Dan Graziano
Like Graziano said, trades within the division are tough to pull up, but it doesn't mean they are impossible. Cooper has just one year left on his deal and would be a rental for whatever team that acquired him.
It's not a lock that Cleveland even moves on from him but if they did, Pittsburgh would likely be interested. They were heavily involved in the Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes and have called in to check on Davante Adams.
So if Cooper is made available they would definitely pick up the phone and call. If the Browns answered would be another question but anything is possible in this league.
The Steelers desperately need another pass catcher, and Cooper would fill that void. He's a precise route runner who gets open all over the field. In his NFL career, the Alabama product has 683 receptions for 9,634 receiving yards, and 62 touchdowns.
He would immediately become the WR1 over there but for that to even be a possibility, the Browns would have to be out of the playoff picture and focused on building for the future.
We aren't there yet but the way Cleveland has been playing, it's only a matter of time until they are sellers at the trade deadline.
