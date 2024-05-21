Stunning Cavs Front Office Changes Coming During Pivotal Offseason
The Cleveland Cavaliers are entering the offseason with a lot of questions to be answered. Despite going 48-34 and notching the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, they were sent packing by the Boston Celtics in five games in the semifinals.
There have been questions surrounding the future of J.B. Bickerstaff, Donovan Mitchell, and Darius Garland in Cleveland.
With all these things looming over the organization, the Cavs decided to make a shocking change ahead of this offseason.
Cavaliers News: Dan Gilbert Expected to Have A Larger Role In the Front Office
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is going to be 'significantly' more included in the basketball operations starting this offseason.
The Cavs have Koby Altman as the President of Basketball Operations and Mike Gansey as the general manager. Nonetheless, it looks like those two men will have to include Gilbert in conversations regarding the future of the club.
Jarret Allen's name has already been involved in trade discussions with Mitchell's potential massive extension hanging in the balance.
Windhorst appeared on 'The Hoop Collective' and said, "I would think the Cavs are going to be spending more time in this next month looking at possible Jarrett Allen trades and what that can bring."
Allen has two years and $40 million left on his current deal and the Cavs could be looking to move that.
As for Garland, it has been reported that his management Klutch Sports will meet with Cleveland this offseason to orchestrate a trade if Mitchell decides to stay in Cleveland long-term.
With all these big changes on the horizon, the 62-year-old owner will have a say in what transpires.
