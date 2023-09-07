Surprise Name Appears on Browns' First Week 1 Injury Report
The Cleveland Browns are hoping to kickstart a bounce-back season with a win in Week 1 over the Cincinnati Bengals. There's several reasons to be optimistic about Cleveland turning things around, with a new-look roster being at the top of the list.
However, it appears one offseason addition could be at risk of missing his home debut.
The Browns announced their first Week 1 injury report on Wednesday. Three usuals suspects were labeled as limited, with Denzel Ward (concussion), Marquise Goodwin (bloodclots) and Alex Wright (knee surgery) all recovering from already-known ailments. Safety Juan Thornhill was also pegged as limited, though, due to an apparent calf issue.
Now, this isn't anything to be worked up over just yet. The "limited" tag simply means he did less than 100% of his usual work at practice. He would've been a DNP if the team was worried about him hurting himself, so we can assume he was around 50% at the very least. And there's a chance he was more in the 70-90% range, too.
Regardless, this is a little concerning at the very least. A lower-leg injury for a starter in the secondary isn't great news, especially with a lethal Bengals passing attack on tap. The fact it popped up out of the blue doesn't make things any better.
With Ward and now Thornhill on the injury report, this starting unit's looking pretty banged up heading into Week 1. Even if both players do suit up, there's a chance neither is 100%, putting Cleveland at a possible advantage -- and especially so if either (or both) misses the contest.
The good news is, both Ward and Thornhill have plenty of time to focus on their recovery before Sunday. An early-week injury report isn't nearly as meaningful pregame designations, so for now we'll just monitor the status of these injured ballhawks.
Given the injury concerns in the secondary, it'd be wise to have some insurance in case you plan on betting on the Browns this weekend. Luckily for you, FanDuel, Bet365, Caesars Sportsbook, BetMGM and DraftKings are all offering guaranteed bonuses to new users ahead of Week 1. That means you get your full bonus, no matter if your first wager wins or loses. Make sure to claim these offers before they expire!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER