Surprise QB Turning Heads Early in Browns Training Camp
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns wrapped up The Greenbrier segment of their training camp over the weekend and returned to Berea for Day 8. On Sunday, they held their first practice with fans in attendance. Even though the training camp returned to Ohio, it was business as usual for one Browns player who has been surprisingly impressive so far this summer. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who entered camp as the fourth-string quarterback, continues to make a strong case for himself.
According to ESPN's Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi, the former UCLA star "has had a really strong start to camp" and had an impressive throw to Aidan Robbins in 11-on-11s on Sunday's practice.
Browns News: Dorian Thompson-Robinson Continues to Impress
This report is in line with everything we have been hearing from the training camp. The fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has reportedly been displaying a much-improved arm strength and an overall level of confidence. Head coach Kevin Stefanski highlighted his satisfaction with DTR's development last week.
"That kind of goes back to Dorian last year. We've talked a lot about the growth he had in year one and you expect similar growth in year two. He's really doing a nice job."- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski
This is exactly what Browns fans wanted to hear about the promising quarterback. Thompson-Robinson was thrown into the fire last season after injuries to the QB rotation in Cleveland. He had to start three games before he was NFL-ready and struggled immensely, recording a 53.6% completion rate, one touchdown, and four interceptions.
As a result, the Browns took the backup quarterback very seriously this offseason. They brought in Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley in free agency, pushing DTR further down the depth chart.
It is still unlikely for Thompson-Robinson to make the final roster but it's great to see him demonstrate his upside after a difficult rookie season.