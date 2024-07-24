6 Browns Playing for Their Jobs in Training Camp
Training camp and preseason games are huge opportunities for players to rewrite narratives and win jobs across the league. For a team as loaded on both sides of the ball as the Cleveland Browns, training camp and preseason games will be an opportunity to best discern the top 53 guys on the roster and there are a wide variety of players fighting for jobs right now.
Over the course of the next month, the Browns are going to get some important answers for battles happening all over the roster. Which players are fighting for their jobs once training camp opens up?
1. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, quarterback
Thrust into a starting role for three games last season, Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a lot more pressure on him than your run-of-the-mill rookie fifth-round pick. Especially at the quarterback position. Thompson-Robinson was a really exciting player at UCLA and someone who seemingly projected well to the NFL, but over time. The Browns were forced to throw him into the lion's den for three starts last season, and they went 1-2 in those starts.
He probably played the best we saw in a loss against the Denver Broncos last season, but the biggest reason why Thompson-Robinson is fighting for his job right now is that he's coming off of a hip injury. The Browns also brought in competition for the QB3 job in the form of veteran Tyler Huntley.
Thompson-Robinson's best-case scenario this year seems to be QB3 of the Browns, assuming he stays in Cleveland. The Browns brought in Jameis Winston to back up Deshaun Watson. DTR needs to have a big rest of the offseason in order to stick around and be worth taking up a 53-man roster spot.