The 2025 Cleveland Guardians Schedule Is Filled With Challenges
By Josh Ungar
Despite some of the Cleveland Guardians' recent struggles, they are still one of the top teams in the American League and all of Major League Baseball (MLB) as the “Dog Days Of Summer” are upon us! However, it’s never too early to start looking at the 2025 schedule which was unveiled on July 18, and it is most certainly filled with challenges.
To open the season, the Guards will embark on a nine-game western road trip that will take them to Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO, against the Royals, Petco Park in San Diego, CA, against the Padres, and Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA, against the Angels. The Guardians are starting on the road due to the massive renovations that are ongoing at Progressive Field.
When the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees come to town, they usually bring large contingencies of fans with them. As this is the case, it’s better for the Guards to host the Red Sox and Yankees during the summer (May-August). That way, the Guardians don’t have to compete with the Cavaliers, Monsters, or Browns for attendance. Also, the weather tends to be better during the summertime and that would lead to more fans coming to the ballpark.
For the 2025 season, the Guardians will be facing both squads at Progressive Field during the first month of the season, as both the Yankees and Red Sox will be coming to town in back-to-back series. The Yankees will be in town from April 21 to April 23 while the Red Sox will be in Cleveland from April 25 to April 27.
The Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers are two of the best teams in the National League right now, moreover, the Phillies have one of the best records in all of Major League Baseball at 65-43 and the Brewers sit in first place in the NL Central with a record of 61-47. Both Milwaukee and Philadelphia will be looking to make deep runs in the postseason in 2024. But when looking ahead to the 2025 season, the Guardians will have to endure hosting these two NL powerhouses in back-to-back series.
First, Bryce Harper and the Phillies come to town from May 9 to May 11, then Christian Yelich and the Brewers invade Progressive Field from May 12 to May 14. The last time the Phillies were at Progressive Field (July 21-July 23, 2023), the Guards took two out of three. Meanwhile, the Brewers came to town (June 23-June 25, 2023) and took two out of three.
When looking further into the Guards' schedule for the 2025 season, the portion beginning in late May through the month of June stood out immediately. At the end of May, the two Los Angeles teams, the Dodgers and the Angels, will be coming to town in back-to-back series, as the Guardians will play the Dodgers from May 26 to May 28 and then the Angels from May 30 to June 1. In June, the Guards will head to Yankee Stadium for a three-game series against Aaron Judge and the Yankees.
Following the Yankees series, Cleveland will come home to take on Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve, and the Houston Astros. To close out the month, the Guardians will be seeing birds, as they’ll host Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, and the Toronto Blue Jays (June 24 to June 26), followed by a three-game set with Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, and the St. Louis Cardinals (June 27 to June 29).
The month of August looks intimidating for the Guardians, as they have to face the Atlanta Braves, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays, and the Seattle Mariners from Aug. 15 to Aug. 31. The Braves have been a perennial power in the National League during the past few seasons, including winning the World Series in 2021 against the Astros. The D-Backs and Rangers played each other in the 2023 World Series. The Rays are usually a playoff contender, and the Mariners have been a scrappy and feisty team during the past few seasons.
While the 2024 season is not yet over, and the Guardians are going to try and make a deep postseason run, it’s not too early to start looking ahead to the 2025 season and breaking down the schedule. Especially because the 2025 schedule is littered with challenging stretches. So the Guardians have to take advantage of the opportunity that’s in front of them in 2024 because it might not be there in 2025.
