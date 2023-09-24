Trade Was Among Browns' Backup Options After Nick Chubb Injury
The Cleveland Browns' backfield will look a lot different on Sunday without Nick Chubb. Cleveland did go with a familiar face to help fill the void left behind by Chubb's injury, re-signing Kareem Hunt after he previously spent the last four seasons with the team.
However, it turns out Hunt wasn't the only backup option the Browns weighed since Chubb went down on Monday Night Football.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that Cleveland considered trading for then-Los Angeles Rams RB Cam Akers following the Chubb injury. The team also weighed stealing Zonovan Knight from the Detroit Lions' practice squad.
The Akers news isn't too much of a surprise. He was one of the most available RBs following his fallout with the Rams, and he wouldn't command much in a trade. However, the Browns opted to go in a different direction, and Akers has since landed with the Minnesota Vikings.
Cleveland having interest in Knight is a new development. The second-year pro flashed some potential in four starts for the New York Jets as a rookie, but he moved on to Detroit's practice squad this offseason. Signing him off of the PS would've been an easy route for the Browns to immediately acquire depth.
Although, Knight is a much bigger unknown as a previously undrafted free agent. He's also just 22 years old with only seven NFL appearances under his belt, so it's no wonder Cleveland was wary about pairing him with Jerome Ford, who's similarly inexperienced in a leading role.
Re-adding Hunt to this RB room provides a veteran leader for Ford to lean on. The Browns fully know what Hunt is capable of as well as a complementary player after he racked up 23 touchdowns over the last four years. Hopefully the veteran is able to make an immediate impact in his debut in Week 3.
