Two Former Browns Retiring in Cleveland on Tuesday
The Cleveland Browns have two former players hanging it up as members of the organization.
The Cleveland Browns have a stacked roster and are heading into 2024 with high expectations to be one of the best teams in the AFC.
They weren't overly aggressive this offseason the way they usually are. Their biggest move was trading for WR Jerry Jeudy and extending him on a three-year, $58 million deal with $41 million guaranteed.
Other than that, the core of their roster will be returning. Despite all the excitement heading into the new season, two former players decided to retire from the NFL.
The Browns announced the retirement of LB Christian Kirksey and WR Rashad Higgins on Tuesday, who both signed one-day contracts so they could retire as members of the Browns.
Browns News: Christian Kirksey and WR Rashad Higgins Retire As Members of the Team
Both of these players had lengthy careers in the NFL, playing at least seven seasons in the league. Their best years did in fact come with the Browns.
Kirksey was selected in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He was an athletic linebacker that was able to stay disciplined. He played six seasons in Cleveland, logging 484 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks. He ended up playing for three more seasons with the Green Bay Packers and the Houston Texans.
Meanwhile, for Higgins, he was the Browns' fifth-round pick in 2016. The Colorado State product was always a quality depth playmaker in the WR corp for Cleveland. In four seasons with the Browns, Higgins had 16 starts, recording 137 catches for 1,890 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns.
Kirksey and Higgins played the best football as members of the Browns and wanted to make sure they left the game at the same spot they started this journey.
