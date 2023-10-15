VIDEO: Browns, 49ers Get Into Pregame Fight Before Week 6 Matchup
The Cleveland Browns come out of their bye with a huge test against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6. San Francisco has shown it's one of the leading Super Bowl contenders in the early going, giving the Browns a chance to make their own case with a strong showing on Sunday.
There's sure to be plenty of fireworks between these two talented, hard-nosed teams. In fact, things already kicked off during pregame warmups.
Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury captured video of the two sides having a tense moment on the sidelines prior to kickoff. A few players were animated in each other's faces, while others were giving shoves.
Browns reporter Tony Grossi noted Cleveland's Juan Thornhill was at the center of the commotion, along with San Francisco's Deebo Samuel.
Meanwhile, Cleveland.com's Twitter account added a longer video that shows tensions boiling and Samuel pushing a Browns player, which caused both benches to clear.
It's obvious these squads are riled up before Week 6, which could lead to even more intense play on the field. Both sides have the playmakers who could enfroce their will on this contest and give their team a leg up.
Hopefully this pregame moment gets the Browns even more locked in on causing an upset. They need everyone who's active to step up with Deshaun Watson sidelined again and P.J. Walker taking over for him.
