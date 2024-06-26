Young Browns Playmaker Named Biggest Surprise of Offseason Workouts
The Cleveland Browns' offseason workout program, which concluded earlier this month, offered the first glimpse of this rejuvenated squad ahead of the 2024 campaign. Much of the attention was on the new arrivals, as well as quarterback Deshaun Watson, who's working his way back from last season's shoulder surgery.
However, despite the hype for the rookies and other fresh faces, one incumbent playmaker seemed to make the biggest impression on observers.
ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi recently highlighted wide receiver Cedric Tillman as a big surprise from Cleveland's workout program. Oyefusi notes the absence of Amari Cooper (contract dispute) and Jerry Jeudy (injury) opened up opportunities for Tillman to show off his skills, and that's led to a "strong start" to the year for the sophomore.
"Cleveland saw attentiveness [from Tillman] in the weight room and meetings that carried over onto the field as he built a rapport with quarterback Deshaun Watson."- ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi
This is nothing short of fantastic news as the Browns hope their offense hits another gear in 2024. The team showed clear belief in Tillman's NFL potential after drafting him in the third round last year, but the former University of Tennessee standout struggled to break through as a rookie, tallying just 21 receptions for 224 yards.
Anyone worried about Tillman has be optimistic about a second-year leap considering the reports from camp. Having a full offseason to prepare, instead of being thrown into the fire as a rookie, is clearly doing wonders for the big-bodied wideout.
The fact Tillman is developing a legit connection with Watson, even this early in the offseason, shouldn't be overlooked, either. That chemistry could lead to extra looks going Tillman's way in training camp or even during the season, especially if either Cooper, Jeudy or tight end David Njoku miss any time.
Big things could be in store for Tillman in 2024 if these early returns lead to results once the campaign officially kicks off.
In other Browns news: