Za'Darius Smith Looks Unrecognizable After Major Change for 2024 Season
The Cleveland Browns are back in the building as OTAs got kicked off on May 21. They are preparing for an intense 2024 season that is set to start at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 8.
The Browns have an extremely talented bunch and they are looking to make the playoffs for the second straight campaign.
They have a nice mix of young studs and veteran difference-makers on the squad. One of their best veteran players is defensive end Za'Darius Smith, who is going to rock a new look in 2024.
Browns News: Za'Darius Smith Cut His Hair Ahead of the 2024 Season
The Cleveland Browns official X page posted Smith donning a new look. The 31-year-old decided to cut his locs for the first time in his NFL playing career.
Since entering the league in 2015, Smith has always had locs so this look is something new for him.
The 31-year-old posted his new style on his own Instagram page and seems to be very happy with his haircut.
Smith was acquired by the Browns from the Minnesota Vikings in 2023, helping boost an already talented defensive line.
Last season, he finished with 27 total tackles and 5.5 sacks. The Kentucky product wanted to run things back with the Dawg Pound, as he signed a two-year deal worth $23.5 million in free agency.
In 2023, Cleveland was ranked first in total defense (270.2) and pass defense (164.7). With the majority of the players returning in 2024, this unit has a chance to be dominant once again next season.
Smith will now be screaming off the edge without locs for the first time in his career.
