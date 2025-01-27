Recently Fired Browns Coach Admits He Failed Kareem Hunt While in Cleveland
By Cem Yolbulan
Former Browns running back Kareem Hunt is headed to his first Super Bowl. Since joining the Kansas City Chiefs for his second stint with the franchise this season, Hunt re-discovered his old form and played a huge part in the Chiefs' third straight Super Bowl run.
Hunt took his game to another level in the postseason. After putting up 728 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games in the regular season, the 29-year-old rusher scored a TD in each of his two playoff games. Between the divisional round against Houston and the AFC championship game against the Bills, Hunt had 25 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns. In a stacked RB room that includes Isiah Pacheco and Samaje Perine, Hunt has firmly established himself as the No. 1 option.
This understandably caught the eye of the NFL world, including his former team, the Cleveland Browns. Hunt's running back coach, Stump Mitchell, recently talked about how he regrets not being able to get the most out of Hunt. During his appearance on The Hanford Dixon Show, the experienced coach admitted that he wasn't able to distinguish himself from Hunt's other coaches.
Former Browns RBs Coach Admits How They Failed Kareem Hunt
Mitchell was the running backs coach in Cleveland between 2019 and 2023, the exact years Hunt was a Brown. During this span, Hunt generally failed to live up to the expectations, averaging 4.0 yards per carry.
The Browns moved on from Mitchell after the loss to the Texans in the Wild Card round last year. Duce Staley replaced him as the RBs coach in the 2024 offseason. Cleveland's rushing offense finished near the bottom. With Nick Chubb finishing the season on the injured reserve and hitting free agency this offseason, the Browns will likely go through radical changes in their RB room.