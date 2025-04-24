Rising Star Who'd Dominate for Browns Suddenly a Trade Candidate

The 2025 NFL Draft has the attention of football fans around the country. The three-day event will have fans constantly looking to see who their team drafted ahead of the new campaign.

While that is the main focus, this is also the time when some players get tossed in trade talks. Teams are willing to move on from guys to compile more draft picks.

And the latest rumor to hit news cycles is about New York Jets running back Breece Hall. According to Josina Anderson, league sources have told her that teams have heard about the availability of Hall "within the last week and a half.”

If there's truth to that, that could be good news for the Dawg Pound.

Notebook: League source tells me they’ve heard about the potential* availability of #Jets RB Breece Hall “within the last week and a half.” — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 24, 2025

Teams Are Calling to New York Jets Regarding Breece Hall

The Browns could very well use Hall. Longtime running back Nick Chubb is left wandering in free agency, and Cleveland should still be in the market for another tailback.

The price to acquire Hall would likely take a Day 2 pick. In addition, the Browns would have to give Hall an extension as he's entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Despite that, Hall is the exact type of playmaker that the Browns would love to have in the backfield. Cleveland could very well have a rookie quarterback under center, and having a dynamic weapon at running back would make life easier for whoever's at quarterback.

In 40 career games, Hall has logged 2,333 rushing yards, 1,292 receiving yards, and 22 total touchdowns. He would be someone who would elevate the offense and take pressure away from whoever is under center.

Having an effective rushing attack is one of the best parts of a capable offense. Hall is just 23 years old and has the tools to be a top running back in the league. Whether or not the Browns trade for him remains to be seen, but he's the type of player Cleveland should inquire about.

