Steelers Draft Bombshell is Incredible News For Browns' QB Hopes

The 2025 NFL Draft is finally here. Fans around the league have been clamoring for this day to come, so they add talent to their rosters.

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly going to take CB/WR Travis Hunter with the 2nd overall pick but they still need to land a QB. They don't have anything on the roster to build around, and there are rumors that they are interested in Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart.

The Denver Broncos are listening to trade offers for the No. 20 pick, which is right before the Pittsburgh Steelers get on the clock. While that would be an ideal trade spot for the Browns, it sounds like they won't even have to make that jump.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini revealed a nugget on what the Steelers plan to do in the first round. She said, "The Pittsburgh Steelers, from what I can tell right now, they're not taking a QB at 21. I've even heard they want out of that pick."

Steelers Reportedly Won’t Take a QB With No. 21 Pick

If this report is true, the Browns are in a great spot. The teams who own picks 22-32 won't be in the market for a QB and that bodes well for Cleveland. With their reported interest in both Sanders and Dart, they could have the chance to draft one of those guys.

Even if they don't want to go down that route with those players, Jalen Milroe is another name to watch for the Browns.

Regardless, it looks like the Browns will have the chance to trade back into the first round and add someone whom they could build around.

No one knows how the draft will truly pan out, but the wind blowing in this direction is a great sign for Cleveland. If the Browns come away with Hunter and either of the three quarterbacks mentioned, it would be an excellent Day 1.

