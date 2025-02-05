Rival Star Sends Message to Browns' Leadership Amid Myles Garrett Drama
By Cem Yolbulan
While the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready for their Super Bowl clash on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns offseason is in full swing. With Myles Garrett officially requesting a trade from the franchise earlier this week, the Browns have a massive decision to make as we head toward the draft and free agency.
Garrett going public with his desire to be traded sent shockwaves through the NFL, kickstarting an inevitable bidding war for the superstar's services.
The rest of the league understandably has a lot of opinions on Garrett's decision and the future of the Browns. Travis Kelce, while getting ready for the Super Bowl, shared his thoughts on Wednesday following Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot's question on the subject.
Travis Kelce Throws His Support Behind Myles Garrett After Trade Request
Kelce, who was born in Westlake and raised in Cleveland Heights, grew up a Browns fan. While saying that "every team in the National Football League would be accepting of a guy like Myles Garrett," the star tight end revealed his desire to see a better team in Cleveland soon. Kelce stated that the city is desperate for "an opportunity to go crazy for football".
"On top of that, I think Cleveland deserves to have a product that they can get really, really excited for. That’s a diehard sports town that’s just fiending for an opportunity to go crazy for football. "- Travis Kelce
The Chiefs star is absolutely right in feeling this way. Many Browns fans share this sentiment and completely understand why Garrett requested a trade. This organization hasn't done him justice and failed him at every turn. Similar to Kelce, the entire fanbase is hoping things change for the better in the future.