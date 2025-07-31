It was just this time last year that Shedeur Sanders was being considered the top quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. Only his collegiate teammate, two-way standout Travis Hunter, was considered a more vaunted prospect. Then, for whatever reason, reasons we'll find out as time goes on, Sanders went from the potential first overall pick to a middling fifth-round selection. It all happened overnight, and it took the league by surprise.

No prospect has ever fallen that far before after being predicted to go so high. It was truly unprecedented. Yet, the Cleveland Browns scooped him up with the idea that, at worst, Sanders could turn into the backup quarterback for Dillion Gabriel. Gabriel, of course, is the third-round quarterback the Browns took ahead of Sanders.

Sanders has looked good at times this offseason and early into training camp, causing many to wonder if his fall was justified. It's a conversation that's fair, after all; he was as vaunted as he was for a reason. Now, the son of legendary coach Deion Sanders has to prove that he can play at a high level and fast, because time is already running out on his shot.

Unlike quarterbacks taken in the first round of the NFL draft, Sanders isn't going to have two or three seasons to develop in Cleveland. The Browns are looking to turn things around, and fast, and could possibly have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft that land in the Top 10. Assuming the Browns and the team that owes the other first-round pick (the Jaguars) both struggle, Cleveland could be in one of the best situations in the league heading into 2026.

This compounds things further, as the last few quarterback classes have been a mixed bag. Yet, the 2026 class seems to have a set of really impressive prospects. You have Drew Allar out of Penn State, Garrett Nussmeier from LSU, South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, and Clemson's Cade Klubnik all making noise as top prospects at the position.

All four men could go in the Top 10 of the draft next season, assuming they don't hit metaphorical brick walls.

That doesn't even count the biggest prospect in all of college football, Arch Manning, son of Cooper Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli. Arch seems to have the throwing credentials of his uncles, but the athleticism of his father. Cooper, for those unaware, was a standout wide receiver until a spine injury ended his career before every getting to college.

Who knows if Arch can put everything together, but if he can, the NFL execs will be fighting over one another to get him.

Anyway, you cut it, there's too much quarterback talent in the 2026 draft to run things back with a mediocre fifth-rounder under center. If Sanders can't showcase genuine talent under center, the type of talent and production that makes people wonder if he's an MVP candidate already, then the Browns will likely look to get a more touted prospect in the draft. If they do that, then Sanders is likely on his way out.

So the young quarterback has just one season to really prove what he's worth. Otherwise, it's likely he's heading to a new team in 2026.

