Shedeur Sanders Responds to Perceived Slight from Fellow Browns QB

Even after the Cleveland Browns named Joe Flacco the starting quarterback, Shedeur Sanders continues to demand headlines. This is through no fault of his own, but simply due to the league's interest in the current backup and fallout from what appeared to be a shot in his direction. On the heels of preseason action, Cleveland rookie Dillon Gabriel commented that there were "entertainers and competitors," making it clear he was the latter. It is impossible not to read this as a clear shot at Sanders.

The entire premise of Gabriel's comments was misguided, with the NFL being an entertainment league. It is a business built around fan interest, only working if they remain engaged and entertained. One can love to compete and fight to win, and if they succeed, a byproduct of this is being a great entertainer. Whether or not this was a shot at Sanders, the comment was simply meaningless on its face.

Still, it was inevitable that Sanders was going to be asked about this, and as expected, the quarterback took it in stride. Sanders offered the following sentiment, making it clear he held no ill will.

"Nobody's words or anything affects me," Sanders admitted to reporters, per Akron Beacon Journal's Chris Easterling, adding that he thinks the media is trying to make an issue out of nothing.

"I feel like you're trying to start stuff. I mean, [the reporter's] doing his job he's supposed to. Do I feel like he did? I don't know. And that's not on me to sit here and be like, 'Oh, he did, he did it.' That's not going to change my life in any way." Shedeur Sanders

Browns Quarterback Shedeur Sanders Responds to Obvious Shot

Still, it is impossible to take this at face value when you read and listen to the comment Gabriel made. Perhaps it is simply a young quarterback who spoke not realizing the impact of his words. However, it is difficult not to take it as an obvious shot at the quarterback selected after Gabriel. Sanders has been given more attention and remains the more interesting story in Cleveland's camp.

With this in mind, it could be easy to imagine Gabriel feeling frustrated or slighted at his current position. Sanders has taken over Cleveland headlines and remains the signal caller fans and pundits want to see most, even after Flacco has been named the starter. This could easily create a level of frustration for Sanders' fellow rookie.

For Gabriel, damage control should be the focus after taking what appeared to be a shot at his fellow quarterback. Blaming the media is a good first step, but the rookie should continue to talk up Sanders and defend his teammate at every possible chance. This is the only way that what is an eye-catching story will be put behind the rookie.

More Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: