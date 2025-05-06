Shedeur Sanders Takes Browns Legend's Number for 2025 Season

The Cleveland Browns have had an eventful offseason after such a lackluster 2024 season. They had a seven-player draft class, and their last pick was the biggest name.

Shedeur Sanders was selected with the 144th pick in the fifth round. The Browns were the team that halted his crazy draft day slide and will give him the opportunity to make a name for himself. Cleveland released the jersey numbers for the rookie class, and Sanders will don No. 12. That's the same number as Browns legend Don Cockroft.

Shedeur Sanders Will Wear No. 12 With Cleveland

This is a change for Sanders, who wore No. 2 at Jackson State and Colorado. It looks like journeyman DeAndre Carter has No. 2 in his grabs, so Sanders had to go in a different direction.

Cockroft played for Cleveland from 1968-1980. He finished his career with the third-most points in Browns history and 59th in NFL history (1,080). He was a consistent and reliable playmaker for the franchise in his 13-year career, and Sanders looks to have the same type of success with Cleveland.

The quarterback room is open with the Browns. They have Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Sanders will get his first chance to step on the field as a member of the Browns when rookie minicamp runs from May 9 to May 11. He's a player who was highly productive in college. In four seasons with Jackson State and Colorado, he completed 70.1% of his throws for 14,347 passing yards and 134 passing touchdowns.

Regardless of what he did in the past, that doesn't matter anymore. It's all about what he does in a Browns uniform, and he'll do so rocking No. 12.

