Shocking Browns Playmaker Named in Last-Minute Trade Rumor
The Cleveland Browns are 2-7 on the season and lost 27-10 to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9. This has been a season full of disasters for the Browns, dropping six of the last seven games.
The focus has now shifted to the 2025 season, as the chances of making the playoffs are slim. The Browns have been shopping Za'Darius Smith ahead of the trade deadline but another player has emerged on the block for Cleveland.
Cleveland Rumors: David Njoku is a Name To Watch
According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, tight end David Njoku is reportedly a name to watch before tomorrow's deadline. Back in May 2022, Njoku signed a four-year extension that is worth up to $56.75 million.
Next season, the Miami product will have a $22 million cap hit, which would be the fourth-highest on the team. With multiple needs across the team, it makes sense why the Browns could be willing to gain some draft capital in return.
The 28-year-old has been in Cleveland since being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In 101 career games with the Browns, Njoku had notched 317 receptions (486 targets) for 3,519 receiving yards, and 27 touchdowns.
Teams are always looking to gain quality pass catchers for a second-half push in the regular season. With a massive question at QB going into 2025, the Browns need as much draft compensation as possible. Sometimes teams have to move on from good players and this could be one of the instincts.
This isn't the way Cleveland envisioned their 2024 season going but these are the cards they've been dealt.
