Surprise Team Shows Interest in Browns' Shedeur Sanders After Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft was a whirlwind, and the Cleveland Browns were at the center of it. It started when the Jacksonville Jaguars acquired the No. 2 overall pick from the Browns, then selected Colorado star Travis Hunter. The Browns received the No. 5 overall pick, a second-round pick (No. 36), a fourth-round pick (No. 126), and a 2026 first-round pick.

They were able to bring in multiple young starters, but Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders was arguably the biggest name in this class. He fell all the way to the fifth round, when the Browns made him the 144th overall pick.

Cleveland now has a jam-packed QB room, and Sanders will have his work cut out for him. With that being known, the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL added Sanders to their negotiation list on Monday, according to Dave Naylor.

This gives the Argonauts the exclusive negotiation rights to Sanders if he ever becomes available for them to sign.

Toronto Argonauts Add Shedeur Sanders to Negotiation List

The Argonauts have wishful thinking here and are hoping things don't work out with the Browns and the NFL in general, but that likely won't happen. Even though Sanders had a draft slide, he is still more than talented enough to play in the NFL.

Sanders is extremely accurate, tough as nails, and will deliver the ball to all three levels on the field. In the past two seasons at Colorado, he completed 71.8% of his passes for 7,364 passing yards and 64 passing touchdowns.

He will have a chance to make this roster since the Browns will have an open QB competition. They have Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Sanders battling this summer. The odds are slim that the Browns would move off from Sanders this early in his career, so the Argonauts putting him on the list is more of a pipe dream, to say the least.

