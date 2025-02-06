Top Browns Defender Hints He Could Also Request Trade if Garrett Leaves
The week of the 2024/2025 Super Bowl has not been kind to the Cleveland Browns. On Monday, star defensive end Myles Garrett requested a trade. As a result of Garret's trade request, another Browns defensive star admitted he might also request a trade if Garrett did indeed get shopped.
On Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com released an article recounting an interview she conducted with star cornerback Denzel Ward earlier in the day on Radio Row. During the interview, Ward clarified it's not that he doesn't want to be in Cleveland; he would just like to remain on a team with Garrett if he stays.
Denzel Ward Could Want Out of Cleveland if Myles Garrett is Traded
"I definitely want to be in Cleveland and play for Cleveland, but I think it’s just tough. I would hope we wouldn’t trade a guy like Myles Garrett away. That would be hard to see, and I would have to see the idea of, are we trying to win if we’re trading Hall of Fame players like that? We’ve just got to wait to see what happens, but I want to play with Myles though.”"- Denzel Ward
Ward's feelings about a potential Garrett trade reflect what most fans feel. Trading Garrett away would give the sense that Cleveland is punting on their championship window. Without Garrett, the defense will take an even further step back than it did this season, which isn't ideal given the team may draft a quarterback.
Even if the Browns decide to sign a veteran quarterback as a bridge this offseason, their defense would still theoretically be the strong suit of the team. Yet, the threat of losing both Garrett and Ward would make the unit equally as worrisome as the offense.
As a result, Cleveland must prove to both Garrett and Ward that they have a plan to win a championship within the next three seasons this offseason. If the organization can't do that, the team could look a lot different in 2025.