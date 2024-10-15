Updated List of Browns 2025 Draft Picks After Amari Cooper Trade
By Jovan Alford
After losing their fourth-straight game in Week 6 to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cleveland Browns have begun to sell off some of their veteran players for future draft capital.
According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns traded star wide receiver Amari Cooper and a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for a 2025 third-round and a 2026 seventh-round pick.
It wasn’t surprising to see the Browns move on from Cooper, given their record (1-5) and they didn’t give him an extension this summer. Cleveland trading the veteran wide receiver before next month’s deadline could be a sign of things to come for the franchise.
The Browns are stuck and on track to land a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. After not having a first-round pick in the 2024 draft, Cleveland must move as many veterans as possible to bring in an influx of young talent.
However, Browns fans haven’t been impressed with GM Andrew Berry’s work in the last two drafts. Cleveland’s current draft picks for the 2025 NFL Draft after the Cooper trade goes as follows:
Browns News: Cleveland’s 2025 NFL Draft Picks After Cooper Trade
Round
Pick (via Team)
First Round
Browns
Second Round
Browns
Third Round
Browns
Third Round
via Buffalo (Amari Cooper Trade)
Fourth Round
Browns
Sixth Round
via Detroit (Donovan Peoples-Jones Trade)
Sixth Round
via Minnesota (Za'Darius Smith Trade)
Sixth Round
Miami's via Bears (Chris Williams Trade)
Sixth Round
Projected Compensatory Pick(s)
With the Browns shipping a 2025 sixth-rounder to Buffalo, they will have one less pick in Day 3 to utilize. However, they are currently projected to receive a compensatory pick or two due to their losses in free agency this past spring, which would boost their draft capital again.
As of right now, Cleveland is one of four teams with one win and has a shot to get the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft.
According to ESPN's Football Power Index, the Browns have an 11.3 percent chance to claim the No. 1 overall pick. If that were to happen, Cleveland would be hard-pressed to take a quarterback as the Deshaun Watson era has not gone well.
