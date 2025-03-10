NFL fans across the country couldn't wait for Monday as it marked the start of the league's free agency tampering period. But just when fans and experts alike were preparing for a flurry of free-agent announcements, it was the Cleveland Browns who briefly stole the spotlight 24 hours before the action began.

On Sunday, the Browns announced that they had signed star pass rusher Myles Garrett to a four-year extension that will net him around $40 million annually. It was a move Cleveland had to make after Garrett announced a trade request earlier this offseason.

From trade to truce and beyond: the Browns and Myles Garrett reached agreement today on a record contract extension that averages $40 million per year and includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money and now makes him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history, sources tell ESPN.… pic.twitter.com/scNWJH2vFX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2025

While re-signing Garrett does address a pressing situation, it only leaves the Browns with about $12.5 million to spend this offseason, per OverTheCap. In other words, general manager Andrew Berry could opt to part ways with a veteran player or two to increase his spending budget.

Browns Must Cut C Ethan Pocic Following Myles Garrett Contract News

If the Browns want to free up a decent chunk of cap space, cutting ties with veteran center Ethan Pocic is one way of doing so. The former LSU Tiger is set to career a $7.7 million cap hit in the final year of the three-year contract he signed in March 2023, however, a post-June 1 cut would open over $5.9 million in cap space, per OverTheCap.

With every penny mattering in free agency, those are savings that the Browns can't ignore.

Pocic has been a constant part of Cleveland's offensive line, having started in all 44 of his appearances across the last three seasons. With that in mind, his performances have trended in the wrong direction with each passing year.

Playing 1,073 offensive snaps in 2024, Pocic allowed a whopping 28 pressures (the most since his rookie year) while playing to Pro Football Focus grades of 63.7 for run blocking, 66.2 for pass protection, and 63.6 for overall offense. Although that might not be the worst performance among centers, each grade was the lowest of his Browns tenure.

Pocic might be well respected by his fans and teammates; however, that doesn't make him irreplaceable. The Lemont, IL native is turning 30 years old in August, so a career turnaround might be easier said than done. It's in the Browns' interest to cut ties and save money while giving Pocic a shot at a fresh start elsewhere.

With a post-June 1 cut being the best path to a divorce, the Browns might take some time to see how the free agency market shakes up before making a decision on Pocic's future.

