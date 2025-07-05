Veteran Browns QB's Days in Cleveland Are Numbered in July

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback saga has been the most important talking point during the team's offseason. With training camp right around the corner, the Browns have yet to make a decision on their starting QB for Week 1, with two veterans and two rookies competing for the spot.

The complicating factor in this question is the fact that the Browns have multiple agendas and timelines. Some argue that starting a 40-year-old veteran in Joe Flacco gives the Browns the best chance to be competitive this season. The argument that Cleveland is unlikely to compete for a playoff spot this season, so Shedeur Sanders should start and get as many reps in as possible as a rookie, is also a valid one.

Regardless of which direction the Browns' top brass goes, one thing is obvious: Kenny Pickett's days in Cleveland are numbered.

Browns QB Kenny Pickett May Not Last Long in Cleveland

Even though the Browns gave up Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick to acquire Pickett early in the offseason, things have taken an unexpected turn in Cleveland. With Sanders' fall in the draft, the Browns ended up with two coveted rookie QBs between Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

This immediately made Pickett expendable in the rotation. Add in the reports that he hasn't been too impressive in OTAs, and it's hard to see his path to being the QB1 when the season rolls around.

There has been some buzz about the possibility of Cleveland having all four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. While this is understandable on paper, it is not the best use of resources.

Realistically, Pickett should have some trade value, considering that the Browns gave up real assets to get him in the spring. If they can recoup some of that value in a deal before the end of July, they should seriously consider it.

