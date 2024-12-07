4 Starters Browns Should Already Be Scouting to Draft Replacements For
4. Elijah Moore, WR
Elijah Moore's performance has been all over the place this season.
With Watson under center, Moore was one of the Browns' biggest underperformers as he tallied only 22 catches for 136 yards without a touchdown in the first seven games. However, things quickly changed after Cleveland's QB1 went down with his Achilles tear.
Since Week 8, Moore has looked like a completely different player alongside Winston. In his last five outings, the ex-Ole Miss product has snagged 28 balls for 311 receiving yards and his first touchdown of the campaign. His best performance came against the Denver Broncos in Week 13 went he recorded a season-high 111 yards on eight grabs.
Nevertheless, the recent resurgence doesn't mean Moore's spot in the lineup is secure.
Even though he's played well lately, it doesn't change the fact that the 24-year-old WR has been largely disappointing since arriving in Cleveland last year. He's averaging about 37 receiving yards per game for the second straight season, which isn't the type of production you expect from a team's WR2.
Moore will also become a free agent in the offseason and it's possible that the Browns aren't interested in a new deal due to the inconsistencies he's shown throughout the last two seasons. It also isn't as if Cleveland will be lost if they don't re-sign him given that Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, David Bell, and Jamari Thrash are all under contract in 2025 and beyond.
Assuming that it's business as usual regarding his performances down the stretch, Moore's days as a Brown will likely run out sooner rather than later.