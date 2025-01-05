5 Browns on the Chopping Block After Ken Dorsey's Exit
By Joe Summers
The Browns made a big coaching change on Sunday morning prior to Week 18 games, firing both offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson, signaling major changes are coming in the offseason.
Cleveland's offense fell from being a competent unit with Joe Flacco and Alex Van Pelt to ranking 31st in yards per play (4.6) in 2024. Dorsey's offense clearly didn't fit what Kevin Stefanski envisioned for Deshaun Watson's skillset, and the issues only grew more obvious once Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson was given time under center.
As a result, changing the offensive coaching staff was an obvious decision. There are a number of players who should be on high alert given the impending changes, so let's look at a handful of Browns who are on the chopping block next after Dorsey and Dickerson.
1. Nick Chubb - RB
Losing Nick Chubb, a beloved veteran who ranks third in Browns history in rushing yards (6,843), would be painful. That said, the 29-year-old didn't look the same after coming back from his devastating knee injury. He's an unrestricted free agent nearing the end of his time as an effective runner, so it may make sense for both sides to find a new top option in Cleveland's backfield.
This organization knows it can't truly compete in 2025 and potentially not 2026 either, making virtually everyone on the offense expendable to some degree as the front office tries to lay a new foundation.
Unfortunately for Chubb, that could mean an unceremonious end for one of the most beloved players in franchise history. He's averaged just 3.3 yards per carry this year with one TD after averaging 5.1 for his career, suggesting the four-time Pro Bowler is no longer the difference-maker he once was.
Most Browns fans want to see Chubb finish his career in the uniform. He's spent his entire seven-year career with Cleveland and alongside Myles Garrett, he's the defining player of this generation of Browns football.
Should Chubb want an opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl or a lengthy contract though, it makes little sense for Cleveland to re-sign him. This is a player and organization with potentially different short-term goals, making Chubb a logical candidate to mvoe on from over the next few months.