Browns Just Served Up Nick Chubb on a Platter to NFC Team

The Cleveland Browns have likely shut the door on Nick Chubb re-signing with the team after veteran running back Jerome Ford took a pay cut for the 2025 season. Ford was scheduled to make $3.486 million guaranteed, but will now only get $1.75 million guaranteed.

It also didn’t help that Cleveland took two running backs (Quinshon Jenkins and Dylan Sampson) in the 2025 NFL Draft.

That said, the Browns’ decision not to bring back the veteran running back is fantastic news for the Chicago Bears, who have reportedly been gunning for Chubb. Last week, Ken Carman of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland said that the Bears are interested in the former Browns running back.

"The Browns want to bring Nick Chubb back. They are trying hard to bring Nick back. I know this. I also know the Bears are very serious about bringing him in and are trying to make this push."

The Bears don’t necessarily need Chubb as they have D’Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson, and rookie Kyle Monangai. However, with former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson taking over as Chicago's new head coach, he believes Chubb could have a role in his scheme.

It would be weird for Browns fans to see Chubb wearing another jersey this upcoming season. However, the fanbase can only blame the front office, as their last two moves likely signaled a new era in the backfield.

Most Browns fans would have loved for Chubb to finish his football career in Cleveland despite how things went in 2024, as he returned from a serious knee injury and got banged up again late in the season.

In fact, Chubb said in December that he wanted to finish things in Cleveland. However, if the rumors about the Bears’ interest are true, that will not be the case.

