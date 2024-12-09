Browns Make Big QB Change Announcement Entering Week 15
By Joe Summers
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski declared on Monday that Jameis Winston will remain Cleveland's quarterback following a dismal loss to the Steelers.
There were rumors that Stefanski could give Dorian Thompson-Robinson a look after he declined to comment on the situation after the game, but it seems Winston has shown enough to remain the signal caller.
The team is 2-4 under Winston, who is an unrestricted free agent hoping to earn a chance to start in the 2025 campaign.
So far this season, Winston has completed 60.9% of his passes for 1,975 yards (7.3 yards per attempt) with 13 TDs and nine interceptions, adding another 85 yards and a score on the ground. He led the Browns to a thrilling Thursday Night Football victory over those same Steelers but has struggled since, throwing five interceptions in the last two weeks.
Cleveland clearly has a major problem at the position. Deshaun Watson's contract is an albatross widely considered to be the worst in the NFL, but there isn't really anything the front office can do about it for a couple of more years.
With Watson coming off an Achilles tear, there's little reason to believe he'll improve in 2025. That could mean Winston returns on another one-year contract, especially if Watson isn't healthy to start the season.
Thompson-Robinson remains an option and some believe the Browns should give him a chance, though he's not been productive in limited opportunities so far in his career.
For now, the job remains Winston's. The Browns still have a talented roster capable of beating good teams, yet poor quarterback play destroyed any chance at making a playoff run. Winston has improved things though he's far too turnover-prone to be relied upon as a long-term starter.
Cleveland isn't necessarily looking for a long-term starter though, making Winston a logical choice. He'll get an opportunity to take down the 12-1 Chiefs at home next week before facing the Bengals, Dolphins, and Ravens to close the campaign.
If Winston performs well or even picks up a win, it'll go a long way to show the team that he deserves another contract next year.
