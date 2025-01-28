Browns Make Unexpected Backfield Signing on Tuesday
By Joe Summers
The Cleveland Browns' offseason is well underway as the front office tries to reshape the roster to avoid another down year. They've made some coaching changes and are hard at work scouting for the 2025 NFL Draft, though there have been some under-the-radar signings as well.
One of those came on Tuesday as the Browns announced they signed versatile running back Troy Hairston to a reserve-futures contract. He plays both running back and fullback, though even spent some time as a linebacker and defensive lineman in college at Western Michigan.
He was an undrafted free agent in 2022 and has appeared in 18 career games, having previously spent time with the Houston Texans before joining Cleveland.
Browns Sign RB Tony Hairston to Reserve-Futures Contract
The Browns could theoretically be looking for a new starting running back pending what happens with Nick Chubb. Hairston doesn't project as a long-term starter but might fit in a depth role, particularly given how versatile he is.
He doesn't have a rushing attempt but does have five catches for 19 yards along with seven tackles on special teams. During his senior year at Western Michigan, Hairston notched an impressive 19 tackles for loss and nine sacks. Who knows, perhaps Cleveland's coaching staff can find some snaps for him on the defensive line too.
Most likely, Hairston will be a practice squad player who receives an occasional call-up to serve on special teams. He's 26 years old without much tread on his tires and based on how many holes there are on the roster, he should have every opportunity to earn a roster spot this summer.
In order for the Browns to turn things around quickly, they need to find diamonds in the rough. It's wise to throw as many darts as possible to see if you get lucky. Cleveland needs some good fortune and maybe Hairston can provide it.