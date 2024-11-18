Browns Player Clearly Quitting on Team After Split Comments
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns suffered yet another desultory loss in Week 11, falling 35-14 to the New Orleans Saints. Sitting at 2-8 with seven more games left in the season, the Browns are already looking ahead to next season.
The front office has difficult decisions to make in the offseason. As one of the most cash-strapped teams in the league, the Browns have to cut ties with a few veterans and starters.
Fortunately for the Browns, one of them is making that decision easier for them. Veteran safety Juan Thornhill, who already teased the possibility of not staying in Cleveland beyond this season, is showing signs of quitting the team.
One specific play drew the ire of Browns fans on social media. Early in the second quarter, when the Saints extended their lead with a Marquez Valdes-Scantling touchdown, Thornhill is seen demonstrating a very low effort level. Not only is he going half-speed the entire play, he almost stops running before MVS reaches the end zone.
For Browns fans who have been following the team all season, this doesn't come as a surprise. Thornhill isn't the first player who has seemingly quit the team. Veteran offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. made a "business decision" and refused to play against the Ravens earlier in the season.
Thornhill has one more year left on his deal after this season, but his salary is non-guaranteed. After missing six games last season, he already missed five this year. Considering his lack of effort on the field when he has been available, it's hard to see the Browns deciding to retain him.