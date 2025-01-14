Browns Predicted to Make Huge Trade on Defense in 2025 Offseason
The Cleveland Browns had a disappointing season in 2024, going a putrid 3-14. That earned them the second-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Browns will have a ton of questions to answer regarding the roster this offseason. The biggest question mark is around the QB position. Deshaun Watson re-tore his Achilles, putting his 2025 season in serious jeopardy.
The Browns will have the opportunity to select either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft. Before getting there, free agency is going to transpire in March and trade rumors will start flying.
ESPN's staff recently released an article discussing free agency, draft, and other predictions for all 32 teams in the league. In that piece, they predicted the Browns could trade Greg Newsome II or Denzel Ward this offseason.
Browns Rumors: ESPN Predicts Browns Trading a CB
Benjamin Solak wrote, "With no contending future in sight, I expect the Browns to trade players for picks. Both cornerbacks Denzel Ward (who had an excellent season) and Greg Newsome II (who had an uncharacteristically shaky season) should be made available, and one will be dealt. For my money, I expect a young, rising team to put a first-round pick on the table for Ward (Packers? Vikings?) and give the Browns the draft capital they need to aggressively rebuild."
Ward came into the league as the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and spent his entire seven-year career in Cleveland. Back in 2022, he agreed to a five-year, $100 million extension. With three years left on his deal, the Browns could look to fetch some solid draft capital for a productive player.
In 2024, he had 41 solo tackles, two interceptions and ranked first in the NFL in pass deflections (19). Ward is certainly a CB1 and would have multiple suitors if Cleveland put him on the block.
Last April, Cleveland picked up Newsome II's fifth-year option. He was selected in the 2021 first-round pick and has been inconsistent throughout his tenure with the Browns. In 13 games this past season, Newsome II had 27 tackles, five pass breakups, and one interception. Per PFF, he had a 52.2 overall grade (177th among 223 eligible corners) and a 54 coverage grade (163rd among 223 eligible corners).
With one year left on his deal and his play being shaky in 2024, the Browns would be smart to move on from Newsome II over Ward.
Granted, they would fetch more trade compensation for Ward, but he's the better player. The Browns' roster needs work, and this report is the latest piece of speculation surrounding the team.
