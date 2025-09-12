The Cleveland Browns' offensive line is not great, and it's going to cause issues for this team going forward. Despite that fact, there's a sizeable group of fans that want to blame the Week 1 rushing woes simply on the shoulders of Jerome Ford. The fourth-year running back had just eight yards on six carries, which, for the assumed number one running back, isn't great.

Especially since the man he replaced, Nick Chubb, had 60 yards on 13 carries with his new team, the Houston Texans. Expectations are high for Ford, especially when you compare him to his rookie teammate, Dylan Sampson. Sampson had a solid night, all-around, mostly moving the ball as a pass-catcher, where he had 64 yards receiving on eight receptions. In total, he had 93 yards and four first downs.

Browns RB Jerome Ford is on Thin Ice in Week 2

Sampson's impressive NFL debut is not the only reason Ford is a name that may be done in his current role sooner rather than later.

Although the Browns struggled on the ground against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, many believe hope is on the horizon with another rookie running back, Quinshon Judkins. With his legal troubles behind him and finally signing a contract with the Browns, Judkins is expected to play this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens.

Judkins may still serve a suspension, but assuming he isn't suspended for long (if at all), then fans will get to see if Judkins is as the hype advertises. If he can come in and actually move the ball on the ground, even with the Browns' porous offensive line, then the calls to move on from Ford will simply intensify.

With Sampson and Judkins, the Browns have the potential to have a devastating one-two punch. If Judkins can be the runner many think he can be, and Sampson can be the multi-faceted change-of-pace back that we saw elements of in the season opener, then it'd be hard to deny that Ford's time on the team isn't destined to last much longer.

There may be value in trading Ford before November's deadline, but the Browns should only consider doing that after they see what they have in Judkins and Sampson. Otherwise, all Cleveland is doing is letting a talented back go for no real good reason.

Needless to say, the next few weeks will be telling for Ford's outlook.

More Cleveland Browns News & Rumors: