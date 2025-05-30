Browns Rookie Making His Presence Felt in 1st OTA Practices

All 32 NFL teams are one step closer to the 2025 season now that organized team activities (OTAs) are officially underway across the league. The Cleveland Browns began their annual OTAs on Tuesday, allowing head coach Kevin Stefanski to start evaluating a roster looking to rebound from last season's abysmal three-win performance.

Needless to say, Browns fans have been hoping to hear positive news coming from the first OTA sessions — especially when it comes to the 2025 rookie class. Fortunately, one of Cleveland's first-year studs hasn't wasted time getting the fanbase excited for the future.

Browns Rookie DT Mason Graham Immediately Impresses During OTAs

Unsurprisingly, rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham is one player whom Browns fans have been dying to hear about. The former Michigan Wolverine was drafted fifth overall by Cleveland back in April after general manager Andrew Berry traded with the Jacksonville Jaguars to move down from the No. 2 spot.

Graham gave Stefanski's coaching staff a taste of his potential by swatting down a pass from rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel during Wednesday's 11-on-11 drills. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot shared footage of the defensive break-up below.

Despite boasting a ton of potential, breaking up passes isn't something Graham often did while with the Wolverines. In fact, he only disrupted three passes throughout his collegiate running, leaving time to tell if his OTA moment was a one-off or a sign of things to come.

The Browns already had one of the NFL's top defensive lines, and that's more so the case with Graham in the fold. The 6-foot-3, 296-pound rookie possesses a terrific combination of hand skills, speed, power, and a non-stop motor that will provide opposing offensive lines with headaches as early as Week 1.

During his time at Michigan, Graham racked up 60 solo tackles, 18 lost yardage tackles, nine sacks, a fumble recovery, and his trio of defended passes. He's coming off a 2024 performance that saw him record career-high Pro Football Focus grades regarding tackling (78.0), run defense (92.6), and overall defense (91.3), as well as unanimous All-American honors for the first time.

Assuming he continues having strong OTA performances, it won't be long before the rest of the NFL is paying attention to Graham. For now, the Browns defender is tied for the fifth-best AP Defensive Rookie of the Year odds (+1200) on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Odds update periodically and are subject to change.