Forgotten Browns Playmaker May End Up as OTA Standout

The Cleveland Browns will begin their organized team activities (OTAs) on Tuesday, marking the next step towards the 2025 NFL season. It's been a busy offseason for the Browns, as general manager Andrew Berry did his best to shake up a roster that missed the playoffs after going 3-14 during the 2024 campaign.

As usual, Browns fans are looking forward to seeing certain players more than others throughout OTAs. Veteran names like Myles Garrett, Jerry Jeudy, and David Njoku will be under the spotlight right away, while rookie quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders have already made headlines of their own before the workouts even begin.

With that in mind, some players are flying under the radar due to the attention that his teammates are getting, including a Browns playmaker who might shock a lot of people during OTAs.

Browns WR Jamari Thrash Could End Up as OTA Standout

One player who some Browns fans may have forgotten about is second-year wideout Jamari Thrash. Cleveland drafted the former Louisville wideout with last year's 156th overall selection; however, Thrash didn't play much of a role in the offense, finishing with three catches for 22 receiving yards in nine appearances without a start.

When his rookie season finished, Thrash was given poor Pro Football Focus grades when it came to receiving (45.8) and overall offense (43.0).

Even though his first year in the NFL likely didn't go as he hoped, it's still far too early to give up on the LaGrange, GA native. For starters, the 24-year-old playmaker has had a full year to take in the NFL experience, meaning he should be more comfortable throughout OTAs and training camp.

Thrash will also benefit from the Browns' ongoing quarterback competition. Sanders, Gabriel, Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett will all be trying to outdo each other during OTAs to win the QB1 job, meaning Thrash will be given plenty of opportunities to display his downfield-threat skills, potentially vaulting him into a legitimate offensive role.

After all, it's important not to forget that he can be quite the difference-maker. During his final two collegiate campaigns between Georgia State and Louisville, Thrash converted 124 catches into 1,980 yards and 13 TDs. Even if he likely won't replicate similar results in the NFL, it's clear he has an opportunity to be the WR3/4 if he plays to his potential.

With OTAs beginning soon, it likely won't be long until Browns fans have a good sense of Thrash's outlook. If he capitalizes on every opportunity and pass that comes his way, Cleveland fans could be hearing a lot about the ex-Cardinal before September.

