Browns Playmaker Must Show Growth During OTAs or Suffer Consequences

May is almost over, and the Cleveland Browns will finally enter the NFL offseason's next stage in a few days. This year's organized team activities (OTAs) will open on Tuesday morning, giving Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski his first real glimpse at how the roster looks after an offseason that brought plenty of changes via free agency and the 2025 draft.

The upcoming OTAs will be a handful of veterans' last chance to impress Stefanski's staff before July's training camp. After all, various returning players are on the roster bubble after less-than-stellar 2024 performances and could be at risk of being kicked to the curb if they don't step up in the coming weeks.

Browns WR David Bell Must Show Growth During OTAs

Fourth-year wideout David Bell is one Browns veteran whose job could be on the line during the upcoming OTAs.

Bell, 24, was drafted 99th overall by the Browns during the 2022 NFL draft. The former All-American playmaker was a pass-catching threat throughout his time at Purdue, converting 232 balls into 2,946 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns in 29 games with the Boilermakers. That includes leading the Big Ten in receptions (86) and TD grabs (8) in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Unfortunately, Bell hasn't demonstrated similar production since making his NFL debut. The Indianapolis, IN native posted 24 catches for 214 yards without a touchdown in 16 games as a rookie before tallying a 14-167-3 stat line in 15 outings the following year.

Hopeful Browns fans who hoped Bell would find his groove last season were disappointed again. He only caught three catches for 27 yards in a Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars before a hip injury sidelined him for the rest of the 2024 campaign, limiting him to one appearance.

Set to enter the final year of his rookie deal, it's hard to like Bell's chances of playing a significant role in the Browns' passing game next season. His early career has already left much to be desired, and now he'll be forced to compete against the likes of Diontae Johnson, Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash, and DeAndre Carter for snaps.

If he can't outperform that squad, as well as the other OTA invitees, Bell could be sent packing before training camp arrives. The Browns can save $1.3 million in cap space by trading or waiving him at any point this offseason, per Spotrac.

With OTAs beginning in a matter of days, Bell's outlook with the Browns will become clearer sooner rather than later.

More Cleveland Browns News & Rumors: