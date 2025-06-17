Browns Veteran is Likely Attending His Last OTAs With Cleveland

As the majority of the NFL puts organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp behind them, the Cleveland Browns still have work to do. The Browns' 2025 OTAs are still running through Thursday, giving head coach Kevin Stefanski more time to assess the 90-man roster's outlook before training camp begins next month.

Whether they know it or not, the upcoming NFL season will be the final campaign certain players spend in Cleveland. Some veterans just don't have a long-term future with the Browns, including one playmaker who just attended his final OTAs with the franchise.

Browns TE David Njoku Likely Attended His Final OTAs in Cleveland

Several Browns will become free agents following the 2025 NFL season, including tight end David Njoku. The former 2017 first-round pick signed a four-year, $56.75 million contract extension back in May 2022, and the lack of extension talks implies he's about to enter his final campaign in Cleveland.

There's no denying that Njoku has been one of the more productive TEs during his time in the league. The former Miami Hurricane has hauled in 351 receptions for 3,769 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns in 106 regular-season games and has also tallied 12 catches and 159 yards in three playoff outings. That's without mentioning the Pro Bowl nod he received for his 2023 performance.

Having said that, Njoku's best days appear to be behind him. He's no longer as healthy as he once was, as lower-body injuries limited him to 11 appearances in 2024. He only mustered a 64-505-5 stat line during those appearances, which included his averaging a career-worst 7.9 yards per reception.

Additionally, his 65.3 Pro Football Focus receiving grade was only the 31st-best mark among eligible TEs.

Njoku's future was already uncertain once the season ended; however, his outlook became murkier once the Browns used April's 67th overall pick on Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin Jr. The playmaking prospect just led the nation in catches (117) and receiving yards (1,555), giving him the type of TE1 potential that would make it easier for Cleveland fans to stomach a potential Njoku exit.

As beloved as he is around town, Njoku is no longer the irreplaceable on-field presence he once was. Unless he turns back the clock into being a Pro Bowl-caliber threat this fall, chances are Browns fans just saw the last OTAs the 28-year-old veteran will attend in Cleveland.

