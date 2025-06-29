Browns Veteran Is Still on the Trade Block After OTAs

The end of June is here, and it's hard to believe that just over three weeks remain until the Cleveland Browns will begin their annual training camp. This year's rookie class will report to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea, OH, on July 18 before the veterans join the mix four days later, highlighting just how near the 2025 NFL season is.

Spring's organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp gave head coach Kevin Stefanski and his staff a better sense of how the roster is shaping up. While some Browns' early offseason performance solidified their outlook in Cleveland, one veteran runner is still a potential trade candidate before training camp even begins.

Browns RB Pierre Strong Jr. Is Still on Trade Block After OTAs

With the Nick Chubb era over, the Browns addressed the future of their backfield in the 2025 NFL draft. They used the draft's 36th overall pick on Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins before using Pick No. 126 to grab Tennessee's Dylan Sampson on Day 3, giving Cleveland two promising RB prospects capable of developing into a lead back one day.

As excited as fans are to see what Judkins and Sampson can do, the rookie duo's presence likely spells bad news for veteran RB Pierre Strong Jr. With Jerome Ford also in the mix, it doesn't make sense to carry four RBs for that much longer, especially when the preseason amps up.

It's hard to imagine that the Browns would release fellow Ford after he took a pay cut to help improve the team's financial situation earlier this offseason, leaving Strong as the odd man out.

Drafted 127th overall in 2022, Strong has played 46 games with the Browns across the last three seasons. The Little Rock, AR native has tallied 99 carries for 499 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 46 games, also while seeing opportunities as a pass-catcher and kick returner. Having said that, his 58.4 offense grade on Pro Football Focus last season was the worst effort of his career.

Ford has some lead RB experience, while Sampson and Judkins could still have bright careers ahead of them, meaning it isn't hard to imagine a potential Strong trade happening. RB-needy teams could be hungry to add another veteran pair of legs to their backfield, and a potential save would see his entire $1.1 million cap hit come off the Browns' books.

Cleveland could be even more open to a trade if general manager Andrew Berry has already decided he won't re-sign Strong when he becomes a free agent next offseason. Sometimes it's smart to pick up a late draft pick when possible rather than losing a player for nothing in free agency.

Browns fans will want to follow Strong's journey throughout the summer, watching to see if he can do anything to improve or lower his chances of being traded before September.

