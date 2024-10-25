Brutal Browns Injury News Adds Major Intrigue to Jameis Winston's First Browns Start
By Cem Yolbulan
Even though it had to happen in an unfortunate way, Browns fans are finally getting the quarterback they have been waiting for all season. Jameis Winston will finally take over as the starting QB after Deshaun Watson went down with a season-ending injury against the Bengals. Winston showed that he was the man for the job in his brief stint in Week 7 after Dorian Thompson-Robinson also went down with a finger injury.
Winston is about to start in his first NFL game since Week 3 of the 2022 season when he was with the New Orleans Saints. He already has a difficult job at hand, going up against the Ravens while inheriting one of the worst offenses in the league. The Browns currently rank dead last in yards and 29th in points in the NFL.
Things started to look even bleaker for the veteran signal-caller after the latest injury report. Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns may be missing multiple offensive lineman in Week 8.
Browns News: Cleveland May Be Short-Handed on the Offensive Line
Jedrick Wills is unlikely to play on Sunday after missing back-to-back practices. Wyatt Teller, Ethan Pocic, and Jack Conklin were limited participants on Thursday. There will almost certainly be a reshuffling of the front five in Winston's season debut.
It also presents an opportunity for the 30-year-old quarterback. If Winston looks decent in his first start without multiple starters and after the departure of Amari Cooper, he could make his case to be the long-term quarterback of this team going forward.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski finally relinquished playcalling duties to OC Ken Dorsey earlier this week. That, combined with Winston's start, could potentially give the Browns offense a much-needed boost. Otherwise, it may be another long afternoon in Cleveland.