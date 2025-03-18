Departing Browns Player Leaving on Ugly Terms After Social Media Post

The NFL offseason has forced Cleveland Browns fans to say goodbye to several veteran faces, including safety Juan Thornhill. The Browns released the 29-year-old ballhawk last month after spending two seasons with the team, freeing up $2.5 million in salary cap space with the post-June 1 designated cut.

As it turns out, it didn't take Thornhill long to exact revenge on his former employer. The two-time Super Bowl-winning safety signed a one-year contract with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, meaning he'll now get to face the Browns twice a year due to the AFC North rivalry.

While some Browns fans were (rightfully) upset by the signing, Thornhill soon added fuel to the fire with a controversial social media post.

Browns News: Juan Thornhill Wears Steelers Hat in Latest Social Media Post

On Monday, Thornhill posted a TikTok video with class rock band Styx's "Renegade" playing in the background. The video opens with the former Cleveland defender looking sad as he throws away a Browns hat, only to replace it with a Steelers hat while swinging around a Terrible Towel.

The video can be seen below (h/t @matthewluciow92):

Juan Thornhill replaces his browns hat with A Terrible Towel and is blaring Renegade#steelers pic.twitter.com/6x9IMsZYcW — Matthew Luciow (@matthewluciow92) March 17, 2025

For those unaware, "Renegade" played a big role in an awful memory for Cleveland fans. Styx's iconic track played during the third quarter of a 2002 playoff game between the AFC North rivals, sparking the Steelers to come back from a 24-7 third-quarter deficit to pick up a 36-33 win, eliminating the Browns in the process.

The Steelers have played "Renegade" in the second half of home games since then, making it clear why Thornhill added the song to his video.

On one hand, Thornhill's shot at Cleveland isn't unwarranted. He made a commitment to the Browns when he signed a three-year contract during the 2023 offseason, so the fact that he was released before it was done likely hasn't sit well with him for the last four weeks.

On the other hand, Thornhill knew exactly what he was doing, between the video content and song choice. He's made it clear that Browns fans' feelings don't matter to him, which is why the fanbase hasn't exactly been sending him the kindest wishes since the posting.

It remains to be seen what version of Thornhill will show up for the Steelers. Injuries have limited him to 22 appearances across the last two seasons, resulting in 72 solo tackles and four defended passes during that stretch. He was also only the No. 40-graded safety in 2024 with an overall defense grade of 65.5 on Pro Football Focus.

At the end of the down, the Browns' upcoming matchups with Thornhill and the Steelers will be interesting to watch. Just don't be surprised if some of Cleveland's playmakers go out of their way to burn their former teammate at the first possible opportunity.

