Released Browns Vet Gets Revenge on Cleveland by Signing With Rival

The Cleveland Browns have used the last week to make some new additions to the team. They signed DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, OT Cornelius Lucas, LB Devin Bush, and DT Maliek Collins in free agency.

These are all low-cost additions, while their big splash came when they gave Myles Garrett a massive four-year, $160 million extension that featured $123.5 million fully guaranteed.

They've had a couple of players leave town but on Monday, safety Juan Thornhill agreed to terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The #Steelers are signing former #Browns S Juan Thornhill, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Released by Cleveland recently, Thornhill finds a new home in the AFC North. pic.twitter.com/0XfH9TP0Bl — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2025

Juan Thornhill is Joining the Pittsburgh Steelers

On March 12, the Browns announced they terminated Thornhill's with a post-June 1 designation. In 2023, Thornhill signed a three-year, $21 million deal with Cleveland but his tenure with them wasn't a fond one.

He missed 12 games over the last two seasons due to calf injuries. When he was on the field with Cleveland, the UVA product racked up 103 total tackles and four pass deflections but he created zero turnovers.

There was a time this season when Browns fans called out Thornhill after he appeared to show terrible effort in a contest against the New Orleans Saints. That sparked a reaction from him and he said that would never happen again.

Now that he's no longer on the team, the Browns hope he goes back to those habits since he's joining a bitter rival in the Steelers. Thornhill will get the chance to face off against his former team twice. Players always look forward to these games so they can show their former clubs what they're missing.

It might hit a little more personal for Thornhill too since he was released by the Browns. Showing out against Cleveland is something that will be on his do-list even if he scales down the importance of the contest.

Who knows what other teams were looking into adding Thornhill but he believed this was the best landing spot for him in 2025.

