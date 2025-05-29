Ex-Browns WR Already Making Plays on New Team

The Cleveland Browns opened up OTAs on May 27. They will have multiple practices happening on and off until June 19. The QB competition is the one to watch this offseason, and it already looks like Jerry Jeudy is rooting for Shedeur Sanders to win the job.

Around the league, several other teams are practicing this week, and the Buffalo Bills are one of them. Former Browns WR Elijah Moore signed a one-year deal with Buffalo in early May. He made it known that he's thrilled to be playing with MVP Josh Allen, and he's already making some plays with his new team.

During Tuesday's practice, Sal Capaccio reported that Allen found Moore a couple of times for big gains.

Elijah Moore Made Some Plays During Bills Practice

Moore is likely competing with Curtis Samuel to be the WR4 on the Bills. Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, and Khalil Shakir are firmly placed as the top three receivers for Buffalo, but this is a good start for the former Brown.

Moore came into the league with a ton of hype, yet he hasn't been able to put it all together. After spending two seasons with the Jets, he was traded to the Browns. In 34 games (25 starts) with Cleveland, he had 120 catches (206 targets) for 1,178 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The Ole Miss product played in more than 70% of the offensive snaps in his two seasons with the Browns, but never was able to record more than 640 receiving yards in a season.

He has his work cut out for him in Buffalo, but he is also playing with a way better QB in Allen. During his time in Cleveland, Moore had to play with Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Jameis Winston.

He's hoping the change of scenery can benefit him on the football field, and it looks like he's already off to a solid start.

