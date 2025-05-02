Former Browns Vet Who Didn't Play a Game Lands Opportunity With AFC Contender

The next phase of the NFL offseason is set to begin with rookie minicamps around the league starting up on Friday. The Cleveland Browns aren't one of those teams, though, as head coach Kevin Stefanski's rookie squad won't be hitting the gridiron until Friday, May 9.

The week-long lull in action is the perfect time to see what certain former Browns are up to. May is already here, and there are still several ex-Cleveland veterans looking for their next playing opportunity. While some might have to wait until training camp for a door to open, that isn't the case for a running back who finally got the opportunity he was hoping for.

Former Browns RB Nyheim Hines Lands Workout With Texans

On Thursday, KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson reported that the Houston Texans are working out former Cleveland Browns running back Nyheim Hines. The veteran runner isn't a stranger to the AFC South, having spent parts of his first five NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, who drafted him 104th overall in 2018.

If Browns fans have issues remembering much of Hines' time in Cleveland, chances are they aren't the only ones.

The former NC State RB signed with the Browns shortly after the 2024 NFL offseason began. Cleveland was hoping Hines would be a solid complementary option behind starting back Nick Chubb after tallying 2,980 scrimmage yards and 18 touchdowns on 546 touches across 81 games (17 starts) between the Colts and Buffalo Bills.

Unfortunately, Hines' career hit an obstacle when he seriously injured his leg during a jet ski accident back in the summer of 2023. His recovery kept him sidelined for the entire subsequent season, and even though the Browns were willing to roll the dice on him last spring, he never became healthy enough to crack Stefanki's 2024 lineup.

Nearly two years after his accident, it'll be up to Hines to prove to the Texans that he belongs on an NFL roster. Although Joe Mixon is Houston's clear-cut RB1, the ex-Browns runner could be in the mix for a backup role with the likes of Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale, and 2025 fourth-rounder Woody Marks.

It's never fun seeing a player forced to end his career prematurely due to injuries, even if Hines never played a game with the Browns. Hopefully, he can prove that he still has "it" so he can eventually retire on his own terms, whether that's after a run with the Texans or another team.

