Major Draft Bust Set to Make His Browns Debut in Week 11
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are coming out of their bye week to host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Sitting at 2-7, the Browns season has spiraled out of control already. At this point, the team is trying to be more competitive and relevant in the final stretch of the season.
The final eight games will also serve as a tryout for some players hoping to make their case to be on the roster next year.
One player who is doing a poor job at that is offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. He is reportedly set to miss the game with his latest injury.
Another announcement the Browns made ahead of Week 11, however, gives an opportunity to a talented Browns player who hasn't had a chance to make his team debut yet. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney was elevated to the active roster, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
NFL News: WR Kadarius Toney Set to Make His Browns Debut
Kadarius Toney was a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after his breakout senior campaign at Florida. Selected by the New York Giants, Toney wasn't able to turn his collegiate success to NFL production. After playing in 12 games for the Giants in 1.5 seasons, he was traded to the Chiefs at the 2022 trade deadline.
In Kansas City, Toney was a major contributor in their Super Bowl victory over the Eagles, recording a 65-yard punt return and catching a fourth-quarter touchdown. His 2023 regular season and the playoffs were less impressive as he eventually had a fallout with the team, causing him to be a healthy scratch for last season's Super Bowl.
After getting released by the Chiefs before the start of the season, Toney signed with the Browns practice squad. He has yet to make his debut with the team, but Week 11 will give him a great chance to do so.