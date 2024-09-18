Kadarius Toney Already Letting Browns Down After Signing
NFL teams are currently dealing with a plethora of injuries as the 2024 season continues and the Cleveland Browns aren't an exception. Several Browns are currently sidelined with injuries, especially when it comes to the passing games as wideout David Bell was just placed on the injured reserve with a hip injury while tight end David Njoku continues to battle ankle issues.
With Bell and Njoku sidelined for the time being, some Browns fans see the situation as the perfect opportunity for Kadarius Toney to step up. The veteran wideout was signed to Cleveland's practice squad last week after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs last month.
Toney has a reputation for frustrating fanbases wherever he goes, though, and it looks like that trend has followed him to Cleveland.
Browns News: WR Kadarius Toney Dealing with Undisclosed Injury
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had some disappointing news to share regarding the team's recent signing following Wednesday's practice. According to team insider Daniel Oyefusi, Toney won't practice at all this week as he is dealing with an undisclosed injury.
While injuries are a part of the sport, it's fairly disheartening that Toney is already dealing with injuries this soon into his Browns tenure. Hopefully, more information is revealed about his injury soon and that he isn't dealing with anything too severe.
Unfortunately, injury woes have followed Toney everywhere he's gone. He dealt with various shoulder injuries when he attended the University of Florida, suiting up for just 38 games across four seasons with the Gators.
Toney has since been unable to remain healthy at the NFL level as well. He's yet to play more than 13 games in a season, having played in only 32 of a possible 51 games throughout the last three years — an availability rate of just 62.7%.
What's frustrating is that Toney has proven that he can make an impact when healthy. He took the internet by storm with his 10-catch, 189-yard performance with the New York Giants during his rookie season. He even set the record for the longest punt return in Super Bowl history with a 65-yard effort in 2023.
Hopefully, the ex-Gator will experience better health when he recovers from his current injury. Whenever he does return, Toney will be looking to get his career back on track after only tallying 169 receiving yards and a touchdown on 27 catches across 13 games with the Chiefs last season.
In the meantime, the Browns will turn their focus to the looming Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants. Even with an injury-riddled passing game, the Browns are still the decisive 6.5-point favorites over the Giants on FanDuel Sportsbook.
